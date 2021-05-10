Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 6, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 45.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enanta Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $56.60.

The company has a one-year high of $58.59 and a one-year low of $40.32. Currently, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 134.3K.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The firm offers the medicine under the brands Mavyret and Viekira Pak. The company was founded by Peter O. Kliem and Gregory L. Verdine in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.