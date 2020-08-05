Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.7% and a 40.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals with a $61.33 average price target.

Based on Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.62 million and GAAP net loss of $6.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.63 million and had a net profit of $4.15 million.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The firm offers the medicine under the brands Mavyret and Viekira Pak. The company was founded by Peter O. Kliem and Gregory L. Verdine in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.