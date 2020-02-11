Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Hold rating on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) yesterday and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.72, close to its 52-week low of $51.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CymaBay Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals with a $83.33 average price target, a 49.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $1.11B and has a P/E ratio of 34.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.37.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ENTA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Nathaniel Gardiner, the SVP & GC of ENTA bought 1,592 shares for a total of $50,021.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The firm offers the medicine under the brands Mavyret and Viekira Pak.