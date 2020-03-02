Enable Midstream (ENBL) Receives a Buy from UBS

UBS analyst Shneur Gershuni maintained a Buy rating on Enable Midstream (ENBL) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.20, close to its 52-week low of $6.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershuni is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 42.0% success rate. Gershuni covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, NGL Energy Partners, and Plains All American.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enable Midstream with a $11.25 average price target, representing an 83.5% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.18 and a one-year low of $6.03. Currently, Enable Midstream has an average volume of 1.24M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage.