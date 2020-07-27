Empire State Realty (ESRT) Receives a Sell from BMO Capital

In a report issued on July 20, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on Empire State Realty (ESRT). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.56, close to its 52-week low of $6.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and Franklin Street Properties.

The the analyst consensus on Empire State Realty is currently a Moderate Sell rating.

Based on Empire State Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $170 million and net profit of $5.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $167 million and had a net profit of $5.91 million.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The real estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.