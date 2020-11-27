Emmi AG (EMLZF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox upgraded Emmi AG (EMLZF) to Buy on November 25 and set a price target of CHF1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $958.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 49.0% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emmi AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1103.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Emmi AG is a Swiss dairy products manufacturer. The company generates revenue in Switzerland (more than half of revenue), the Americas, other European countries, and the rest of the world (below 5%). By product category, dairy products, cheese, and fresh products are the largest segments. The company also offers powder/concentrates among other products/services. The company’s key brands include Caffe Latte, YoQua and Jogurtpur in the fresh products category, and Kaltbach and Der Scharfe Maxx in the cheese segment.