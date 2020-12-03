Emmi AG (EMLZF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Howard Kim- December 2, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox upgraded Emmi AG (EMLZF) to Buy on December 1 and set a price target of CHF1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $958.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 51.5% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emmi AG with a $1112.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Emmi AG’s market cap is currently $5.13B and has a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.96.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Emmi AG is a Swiss dairy products manufacturer. The company generates revenue in Switzerland (more than half of revenue), the Americas, other European countries, and the rest of the world (below 5%). By product category, dairy products, cheese, and fresh products are the largest segments. The company also offers powder/concentrates among other products/services. The company’s key brands include Caffe Latte, YoQua and Jogurtpur in the fresh products category, and Kaltbach and Der Scharfe Maxx in the cheese segment.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts