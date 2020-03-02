Emmi AG (EMLZF) Gets a Sell Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on February 28, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Emmi AG (EMLZF), with a price target of CHF750.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #4173 out of 5933 analysts.

Emmi AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $777.90.

Emmi AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy and fresh products. It operates through the following business divisions: Switzerland, Americas, Europe, and Global Trade. The Americas business division includes the Emmi group companies in the US, Canada, Chile, Mexico, Spain, France, and Tunisia.