Emmi AG (EMLZF) Gets a Sell Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby maintained a Sell rating on Emmi AG (EMLZF) on March 20 and set a price target of CHF800.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #4144 out of 6156 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Emmi AG with a $813.36 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Emmi AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy and fresh products. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Americas, Europe, and Global Trade. The Americas segment includes the following markets: US, Canada, Chile, Mexico, Spain, France, and Tunisia.