Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Hold rating to Emerson Electric Company (EMR) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.15, close to its 52-week high of $96.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 67.8% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Wesco International, and Generac Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emerson Electric Company with a $103.46 average price target, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $96.90 and a one-year low of $50.03. Currently, Emerson Electric Company has an average volume of 2.78M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Emerson Electric Co. engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineering and technology products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial solutions, actuators and regulators, valves, and process control systems and solutions. The company also provides products and services used in industrial and commercial refrigeration, commercial air conditioning, residential cooling and heating, and cold chain management.