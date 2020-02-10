Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Emerson Electric Company (EMR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 57.7% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Roper Technologies, and Generac Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emerson Electric Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.63, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Emerson Electric Company’s market cap is currently $45.07B and has a P/E ratio of 21.07. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Emerson Electric Co. engages in the provision of measurement and analytical instrumentation; industrial valves & equipment; process control systems, tools & appliance solutions for customers in a range of industrial, commercial and consumer markets.