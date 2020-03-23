Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Hold rating on Emerson Electric Company (EMR) on March 20 and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.09, close to its 52-week low of $38.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 60.7% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Rockwell Automation, and United Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emerson Electric Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.22, a 57.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $71.00 price target.

Based on Emerson Electric Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.15 billion and net profit of $326 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.15 billion and had a net profit of $465 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EMR in relation to earlier this year.

Emerson Electric Co. engages in the provision of measurement and analytical instrumentation; industrial valves & equipment; process control systems, tools & appliance solutions for customers in a range of industrial, commercial and consumer markets.