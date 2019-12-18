Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Emerson Electric Company (EMR), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.98, close to its 52-week high of $77.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Honeywell International, and Mueller Water Products.

Emerson Electric Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.40, a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Emerson Electric Company’s market cap is currently $46.39B and has a P/E ratio of 20.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EMR in relation to earlier this year.

Emerson Electric Co. engages in the provision of measurement and analytical instrumentation; industrial valves & equipment; process control systems, tools & appliance solutions for customers in a range of industrial, commercial and consumer markets.