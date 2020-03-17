Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Emerson Electric Company (EMR), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.42, close to its 52-week low of $43.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emerson Electric Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.78.

Emerson Electric Company’s market cap is currently $28.73B and has a P/E ratio of 13.41. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Emerson Electric Co. engages in the provision of measurement and analytical instrumentation; industrial valves & equipment; process control systems, tools & appliance solutions for customers in a range of industrial, commercial and consumer markets.