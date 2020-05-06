Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.25, close to its 52-week low of $1.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Emerald Expositions Events with a $4.36 average price target.

Based on Emerald Expositions Events’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.9 million and GAAP net loss of $68.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $90 million.

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. It currently operates more than 55 trade shows as well as various face-to-face events. The firm serving the Gift, Home & General Merchandise, Sports, Design and Construction, Technology, Jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, CA.