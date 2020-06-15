Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained a Hold rating on Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) on June 12 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.86, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 73.0% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Laureate Education, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emerald Expositions Events is a Hold with an average price target of $3.56.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Emerald Expositions Events’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $99.7 million and GAAP net loss of $570 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $137 million and had a net profit of $26.5 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. It currently operates more than 55 trade shows as well as various face-to-face events. The firm serving the Gift, Home & General Merchandise, Sports, Design and Construction, Technology, Jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, CA.