Emera (EMRAF) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Quezada maintained a Hold rating on Emera (EMRAF) today and set a price target of C$61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.52, close to its 52-week high of $46.35.

Quezada has an average return of 15.1% when recommending Emera.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is ranked #393 out of 5925 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.65, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$59.00 price target.

Emera’s market cap is currently $10.97B and has a P/E ratio of 20.38. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.98.

Emera, Inc. is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution and gas transmission and distribution. The company was founded on July 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.