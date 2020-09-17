Emera (EMRAF) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Kuske from Credit Suisse reiterated a Hold rating on Emera (EMRAF), with a price target of C$56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 49.6% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and TransAlta.

Emera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.59, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$58.00 price target.

Based on Emera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion and net profit of $81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.38 billion and had a net profit of $115 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EMRAF in relation to earlier this year.

Emera, Inc. is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution and gas transmission and distribution. The company was founded on July 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.