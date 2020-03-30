Emera (EMRAF) Got Some Good News

BMO Capital analyst Benjamin Pham upgraded Emera (EMRAF) to Buy today and set a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Pham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 75.0% success rate. Pham covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, TerraForm Power, and Northland Power.

Emera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.58, which is a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.35 and a one-year low of $29.37. Currently, Emera has an average volume of 4,069.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Emera, Inc. is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution and gas transmission and distribution. The company was founded on July 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.