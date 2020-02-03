Emera (EMRAF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Emera (EMRAF) on January 30 and set a price target of C$62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.50, close to its 52-week high of $46.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 77.7% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, TransAlta, and Fortis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emera with a $44.80 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Emera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $58.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $175 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Emera, Inc. is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution and gas transmission and distribution. The company was founded on July 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.