Emcore (EMKR) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Emcore (EMKR) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 51.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emcore with a $5.80 average price target, an 114.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.80 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.93 and a one-year low of $1.47. Currently, Emcore has an average volume of 108.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EMKR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

Read More on EMKR: