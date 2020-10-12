Emcore (EMKR) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Emcore (EMKR) on October 9 and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 54.8% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emcore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.80.

Based on Emcore’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.27 million and GAAP net loss of $1.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EMKR in relation to earlier this year.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.