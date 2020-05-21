Emcore (EMKR) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Emcore (EMKR), with a price target of $5.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Emcore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.40, which is a 92.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Emcore’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $23.85 million and GAAP net loss of $5.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.75 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.99 million.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

