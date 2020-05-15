eMagin (EMAN) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on eMagin (EMAN) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.4% and a 33.5% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

eMagin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on eMagin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.33 million and GAAP net loss of $206K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.44 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.46 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. The company was founded on January 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, NY.