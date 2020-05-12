Ellington Financial (EFC) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Ellington Financial (EFC), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.7% and a 43.1% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ellington Financial with a $14.38 average price target, a 40.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.12 and a one-year low of $3.24. Currently, Ellington Financial has an average volume of 1.32M.

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

