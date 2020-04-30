Ellington Financial (EFC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Credit Suisse gave Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Nomura. Analyst Matthew Howlett maintained a Buy rating on Ellington Financial yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.5% and a 30.6% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ellington Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.13, a 42.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ellington Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.98 million and net profit of $9.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.55 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.