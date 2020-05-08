Ellington Financial (EFC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Austin Angelo- May 8, 2020, 8:14 AM EDT

After Maxim Group and Credit Suisse gave Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Ellington Financial today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.1% and a 38.8% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Saratoga Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ellington Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.38, which is a 49.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.13 and a one-year low of $3.25. Currently, Ellington Financial has an average volume of 1.32M.

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

