Ellington Financial (EFC) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report issued on February 22, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Ellington Financial (EFC), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 55.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ellington Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.90.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ellington Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $54.32 million and net profit of $65.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.38 million and had a net profit of $12.59 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.