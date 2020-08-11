Ellington Financial (EFC) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on Ellington Financial (EFC) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.9% and a 49.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ellington Financial with a $13.90 average price target, representing a 13.9% upside. In a report issued on August 6, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.12 and a one-year low of $3.24. Currently, Ellington Financial has an average volume of 400.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.