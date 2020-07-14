Ellington Financial (EFC) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana assigned a Buy rating to Ellington Financial (EFC) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.5% and a 44.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ellington Financial with a $13.70 average price target, implying a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.12 and a one-year low of $3.24. Currently, Ellington Financial has an average volume of 577.9K.

Ellington Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.