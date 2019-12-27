Ellex Medical Lasers (ELXMF) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Ellex Medical Lasers (ELXMF) yesterday and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Ellex Medical Lasers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

The company has a one-year high of $0.46 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Ellex Medical Lasers has an average volume of 1,307.

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd. engages in design and manufacture of ophthalmic laser and ultrasound systems used by ophthalmologists to diagnose and treat eye diseases. It operates through the following segments: Faster Growing (iTrack), Emerging (2RT), and Core Ophthalmic Mark (Lasers and Ultrasounds).