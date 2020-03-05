Elis SA (ELSSF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, David Cerdan from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Elis SA (ELSSF), with a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.85, close to its 52-week high of $20.80.

Cerdan has an average return of 11.6% when recommending Elis SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan is ranked #3393 out of 6263 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Elis SA with a $23.82 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.80 and a one-year low of $14.92. Currently, Elis SA has an average volume of 199.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Elis SA is a holding company which provides rental services of flat linen, work clothes, hygiene, and well-being equipment. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Latin America, and Manufacturing Entities. The France segment corresponds to the rental and maintenance activities in France.