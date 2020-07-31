Elis SA (ELSSF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst David Cerdan maintained a Buy rating on Elis SA (ELSSF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 46.7% success rate. Cerdan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Tecan Group AG.

Elis SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.41, which is a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR14.00 price target.

Elis SA’s market cap is currently $2.83B and has a P/E ratio of 17.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.36.

Elis SA is a holding company which provides rental services of flat linen, work clothes, hygiene, and well-being equipment. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Latin America, and Manufacturing Entities. The France segment corresponds to the rental and maintenance activities in France. The Europe segment regroups the same activities in other European countries. The Latin America segment includes Brazilian and Chilean operations. The Manufacturing Entities segment covers the activities of cash-generating units such as Le Jacquard Français and Kennedy Hygiene. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Saint-Cloud, France.