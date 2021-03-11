Elis SA (ELSSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on March 9, David Cerdan from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Elis SA (ELSSF), with a price target of EUR16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Cerdan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Koninklijke Philips, Tecan Group AG, and Qiagen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Elis SA with a $18.89 average price target, a 47.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR17.40 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Elis SA’s market cap is currently $2.83B and has a P/E ratio of 42.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Elis SA is a holding company which provides rental services of flat linen, work clothes, hygiene, and well-being equipment. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Latin America, and Manufacturing Entities. The France segment corresponds to the rental and maintenance activities in France. The Europe segment regroups the same activities in other European countries. The Latin America segment includes Brazilian and Chilean operations. The Manufacturing Entities segment covers the activities of cash-generating units such as Le Jacquard Français and Kennedy Hygiene. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Saint-Cloud, France.