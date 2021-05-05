Elevate Credit (ELVT) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on Elevate Credit (ELVT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 56.5% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Elevate Credit is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.43.

Elevate Credit’s market cap is currently $166.7M and has a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ELVT in relation to earlier this year.

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.