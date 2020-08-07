Element Solutions (ESI) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Element Solutions (ESI), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 54.5% success rate. Fischer covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and ICL-Israel Chemicals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Element Solutions is a Hold with an average price target of $13.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Element Solutions’ market cap is currently $2.77B and has a P/E ratio of 38.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.29.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Element Solutions, Inc. operates as chemical company, which formulates chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Its businesses innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including electronic circuitry, communication infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging, and offshore energy. It operates through the following business segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment engages in researching, formulating specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware. The Industrial & Specialty segment is involved in engineering the set of chemicals to modify the surface. The company was founded by Martin E. Franklin on April 23, 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.