Element Financial (ELEEF) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Buy rating on Element Financial (ELEEF) on May 7 and set a price target of C$19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.0% and a 43.7% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Element Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.96, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.00 price target.

Based on Element Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $437 million and net profit of $78.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $506 million and had a GAAP net loss of $117 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio. The company was founded by J. Stephen Sands on May 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.