Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 42.1% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eledon Pharmaceuticals with a $29.50 average price target.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $164.2M and has a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.40.

