Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

In a report issued on April 27, Rami Katkhuda from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Katkhuda is ranked #4751 out of 7489 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Eledon Pharmaceuticals with a $29.67 average price target, implying a 188.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Leerink Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $147.2M and has a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.50.

