Electronic Arts (EA) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Electronic Arts (EA) today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.61, close to its 52-week high of $120.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 76.6% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $126.64 average price target, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $120.20 and a one-year low of $85.70. Currently, Electronic Arts has an average volume of 3.94M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 134 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Luis Ubinas, a Director at EA bought 255 shares for a total of $28,884.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

