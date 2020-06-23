Electronic Arts (EA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz assigned a Buy rating to Electronic Arts (EA) yesterday and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.72, close to its 52-week high of $131.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 61.2% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Electronic Arts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.38, a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Ascendiant also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Electronic Arts’ market cap is currently $37.58B and has a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.81.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 143 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Joel Linzner, the EVP Worldwide Business Affairs of EA sold 2,000 shares for a total of $232,800.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.