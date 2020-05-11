Electronic Arts (EA) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Electronic Arts (EA) today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.37, close to its 52-week high of $120.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 78.2% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Electronic Arts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.94, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Electronic Arts’ market cap is currently $33.78B and has a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 133 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EA in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Jay Hoag, a Director at EA bought 206 shares for a total of $23,334.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More on EA: