Electromed (ELMD) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst James Terwilliger maintained a Buy rating on Electromed (ELMD) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 67.9% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Milestone Scientific, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electromed with a $15.00 average price target.

Electromed’s market cap is currently $82.45M and has a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.76.

Electromed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers. The company was founded by Robert D. Hansen and Craig N. Hansen in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, MN.