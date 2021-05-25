Electromed (ELMD) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Electromed (ELMD) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.27, close to its 52-week low of $8.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Chembio Diagnostics, and Semler Scientific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electromed with a $18.00 average price target, representing an 82.0% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.69 and a one-year low of $8.10. Currently, Electromed has an average volume of 52.43K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ELMD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Electromed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers. The company was founded by Robert D. Hansen and Craig N. Hansen in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, MN.