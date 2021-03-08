Electromed (ELMD) Gets a Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on Electromed (ELMD) on February 10 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Electromed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Electromed’s market cap is currently $103.4M and has a P/E ratio of 29.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.26.

Electromed, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers. The company was founded by Robert D. Hansen and Craig N. Hansen in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, MN.