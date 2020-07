Electrocore (ECOR) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir maintained a Buy rating on Electrocore (ECOR) on July 14 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Dyadic International, and Cocrystal Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electrocore with a $3.25 average price target, representing a 108.3% upside. In a report issued on July 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Based on Electrocore’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $733.8K and GAAP net loss of $7.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $409.6K and had a GAAP net loss of $13.86 million.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bio-electronic medicine company, with a platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy focuses on neurology and rheumatology. The company’s therapy, gammaCore, has pharmacologic effects on the peripheral and central nervous systems, which modulate neurotransmitters and immune function. It focuses on acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steve Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ.

