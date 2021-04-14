Electrocore (ECOR) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Electrocore (ECOR), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Milestone Scientific, and Ra Medical Systems.

Electrocore has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.17, implying a 75.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Based on Electrocore’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $928.3K and GAAP net loss of $6.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $674.9K and had a GAAP net loss of $8.5 million.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bio-electronic medicine company, with a platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy focuses on neurology and rheumatology. The company’s therapy, gammaCore, has pharmacologic effects on the peripheral and central nervous systems, which modulate neurotransmitters and immune function. It focuses on acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steve Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ.