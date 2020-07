Electrocore (ECOR) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Electrocore (ECOR) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.9% and a 33.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Electrocore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

The company has a one-year high of $5.64 and a one-year low of $0.32. Currently, Electrocore has an average volume of 3.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ECOR in relation to earlier this year.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bio-electronic medicine company, with a platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy focuses on neurology and rheumatology. The company’s therapy, gammaCore, has pharmacologic effects on the peripheral and central nervous systems, which modulate neurotransmitters and immune function. It focuses on acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steve Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ.

