Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Deutsche Bank and SunTrust Robinson gave Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Jefferies. Analyst David Katz maintained a Buy rating on Eldorado Resorts yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 29.5% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and Extended Stay America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eldorado Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.56, which is a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $70.74 and a one-year low of $6.02. Currently, Eldorado Resorts has an average volume of 6.89M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ERI in relation to earlier this year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company. It engages in gaming operations, and manages hotels, restaurants, bars, racing, retail shops, and other services. It operates through the following segments: West, Midwest, South, East, and Central. The West segment consists of seven properties in Nevada and Colorado. The Midwest segment comprises of dockside and land-based casinos in Iowa and Missouri. The South segment includes dockside casinos in Louisiana and Mississippi, and racino in Florida. The East segment is involved in the operation of racinos located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia; and casinos in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Central segment is composed of properties in Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri. The company was founded by Donald Louis Carano in 1973 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.