Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Eldorado Resorts (ERI), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.44, close to its 52-week low of $25.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 55.7% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Eldorado Resorts with a $61.67 average price target, which is an 112.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Roth Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Eldorado Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $120K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company. It engages in gaming operations, and manages hotels, restaurants, bars, racing, retail shops, and other services. It operates through the following segments: West, Midwest, South, East, and Central. The West segment consists of seven properties in Nevada and Colorado.

Read More on ERI: